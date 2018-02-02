New Brookfield Twp. scam tricks people into basement while scammers rob house

Two scammers told an elderly woman they were representatives from her power company so they could get into her house

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township police are warning residents of a new scam involving fake “representatives” of a power company going to people’s houses saying their power may be affected by recent electrical work.

Friday evening, an elderly woman from Steward Sharon Road reported her house had been robbed while she was in the basement.

The woman told police two men were at her house earlier saying they were employees of her power company. They told her they were working on an adjacent street, so her power might be affected.

The woman then reported that the men asked to see her breaker box, located in the basement. They then told her to stay downstairs while they checked something outside but would signal her from a basement window when they needed her to turn the breaker off.

After a lengthy amount of time, the woman saw the men’s silver or grey Chevy Silverado pickup driving away, so she went upstairs and called police after noticing the men stole items from her home.

The Brookfield Township Police Department posted the incident on its Facebook page warning residents to call them if they have any information about the incident, or if they have also been victim to this scam.

The department can be reached at 330-448-6960, dispatch at 330-675-2730 or you can leave a message on their tip line at 330-969-1110.

