Ohio Department of Medicaid warns Austintown rehab about false claims

ODM said California Palms in Austintown claimed to be a Medicaid provider when it was not

California Palms, Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Medicaid sent a warning to the California Palms and its owner, Sebastian Rucci.

ODM says the facility’s website listed them as an Ohio Medicaid provider but at last check, they were not in ODM’s system.

READ: ODM letter to California Palms

California Palms also called itself a “luxury Medicaid rehab” on its website, ODM said, which is another false claim.

The department asked California Palms to cease and desist those statements from its website.

WKBN 27 First News is working to get a response from Rucci. Watch for that on First News at 10 and 11.

