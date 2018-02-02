Ohio Department of Medicaid warns Austintown rehab about false claims

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Medicaid sent a warning to the California Palms and its owner, Sebastian Rucci.

ODM says the facility’s website listed them as an Ohio Medicaid provider but at last check, they were not in ODM’s system.

California Palms also called itself a “luxury Medicaid rehab” on its website, ODM said, which is another false claim.

The department asked California Palms to cease and desist those statements from its website.

