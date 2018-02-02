Ohio man admits to having children perform sex acts in front of him

CUMBERLAND, OH (WCMH) — A Guernsey County man has been arrested after investigators say he had sexual conduct with several juveniles and compelled at least one into prostitution.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said they began investigating Ashley Lynn Hall, 76, in April of 2017. Hall allegedly committed sexual-related offenses against several juveniles and even using an apparatus similar to a medieval restraint device.

On January 31, search warrants were executed at Hall’s home on East Main Street in Cumberland. Investigators reported finding sex toys and pornographic material.

Hall was arrested. He admitted to having children perform sexual acts in his presence and said he rewarded them with transportation, cigarettes and money, according to investigators.