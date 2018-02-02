ONDR investigates gas smell at Warren Twp. injection well

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources found that the odor came from a brine delivery that included condensate

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Those living around the injection well on Parkman Road in Warren Township became alarmed when they smelled gas.

Warren Township police were notified, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) found that there was no leak. The odor came from a brine delivery that included condensate.

Steve Erwin, from ODNR, said that condensate can present a strong hydrocarbon smell.

“We had inspectors out several times yesterday and also an inspector visited the site this morning and found that the odor had dissipated and that the condensate had been placed at a storage tank at the facility,” Erwin said.

The operator will take the condensate to market to sell it as a natural gas product.

Erwin said if you ever smell gas, your first step is to call 9-1-1.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources can also be reached 24-7 through their incident notification number at 1-844-OH-CALL1.

