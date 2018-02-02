Player of the Game: McDonald’s Braedon Poole



BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s Braedon Poole was named Player of the Game for his play in the Blue Devils 68-51 win over Western Reserve Friday night.

Poole notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Blue Devils improve to 15-1 overall and 11-0 in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 2.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

