Player of the Game: McDonald’s Braedon Poole

Poole notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Blue Devils improve to 15-1 overall

By Published: Updated:
McDonald's Braedon Poole was named Player of the Game for his play in the Blue Devils 68-51 win over Western Reserve Friday night.


BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s Braedon Poole was named Player of the Game for his play in the Blue Devils 68-51 win over Western Reserve Friday night.

Poole notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Blue Devils improve to 15-1 overall and 11-0 in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 2.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s