STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs improve to 15-0 on the season with a 76-60 victory over the Wildcats Friday night.

Junior Braeden O’Shaughnessy led the way with 26 points for Poland. Senior Mike Diaz added 19 points, and Daniel Kramer chipped in 18.

Struthers was led in scoring by sophomore Carson Ryan, with 17 points. Senior Ryan Leonard added 14, while Isaiah Torrence had 12 for the Wildcats. Struthers will look to bounce back against Edgewood next Tuesday night.