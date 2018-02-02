Police arrest man accused of Warren stabbing

Shawn Troy Flowers, 52, was arrested Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police officers have arrested a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on Thursday night.

Shawn Troy Flowers, 52, was arrested Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers.

Police said Flowers tried to stab his pregnant daughter but ended up stabbing 27-year-old Christian Lampkin.

Flowers’ daughter was not injured, but Lampkin suffered a minor injury.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Porter Street NE, near the Job and Family Services office.

