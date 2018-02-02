Renewal levy to fund Mahoning County tuberculosis clinic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A century ago, tuberculosis was called “the white plague.” It still claims more than a million lives a year around the world.

Friday morning, Mahoning County Commissioners agreed to place another renewal levy on the May ballot to fund the local tuberculosis clinic, which is run by the Mahoning County Board of Health.

Nurses with the department say they are three active TB cases in the county, but others that involve what’s called “latent tuberculosis.” In those cases, patients may have been exposed to the disease but still don’t show symptoms.

“So we do case identification. We do case management. We provide medications to Mahoning County residents who have the disease. We do their blood work. We do chest x-rays. They see our physician, our TB medical control officer,” said Erica Horner, director of nursing at the Mahoning County District Board of Health.

The county’s TB levy was first approved back in 1976.

This latest five-year renewal would bring in almost $200 a year if it’s approved.