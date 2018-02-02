Robert E. Ritter Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Robert E. Ritter, 84, of Cortland, passed away peacefully Friday, February 2, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born May 2, 1933 in Cleveland, the son of Eugene and Carrie (Dubber) Ritter and had lived in Northeast Ohio most of his life.

A graduate of John Marshall High School, Bob worked as marketing director for Conbow Corporation.

A Korean War-era veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was a member of St. John Paul II Parish, where he was active on the parish council, the finance committee, the men’s club and served as an usher.

A man who liked to make plans, he served on the board of the Woodland Trails Condo Association and enjoyed golf, television, bowling and having his family close by.

He is sadly missed by his beloved wife, Doris (Kraft) Ritter, whom he married October 29, 1955; six children, Sharon Lane of Newton Falls, Robert (Kathleen) Ritter of Westland, Michigan, Richard (Cynthia) Ritter, Doreen (Bradley) Haldeman and Laura Cook, all of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Lisa (Mark) Mariani of Hartford Township; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, plus two expectant.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a grandson, Dale Settle, Jr.; two sisters, Dorothy Basen, Jeanne Mathews and a brother, Sheldon Bey.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 5, 2018 at St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North St. N.W., Warren, Ohio 44483, with Father Chris Henyk officiating.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery. Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 5, 2018 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Building Fund of St. John Paul II Parish.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.