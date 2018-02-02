Snow will return by early Sunday morning

A cold start to your weekend with low temperatures dropping toward 10° into the early morning hours on Saturday. Clouds will break up through the early morning. Clouds will quickly move back in through the day, with afternoon highs in the low 30s. There is a very small risk for a flurry.

Snow showers will return Saturday night and Sunday. The best chance for snow will be late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Snow showers will continue to fall through Sunday. Snow may mix with rain at times on Sunday as temperatures warm into the middle 30s. It looks like up to an inch possible by early Sunday morning, with another 1 to 3 inches through the day. Some of this snow will melt with the warmer temperatures. Watch for a burst of heavy snow and gusty wind Sunday evening with a cold front. Turning colder with more snow into Sunday night.

Another storm system will push toward the area Tuesday and Wednesday with more snow. This system will need to be watched for the potential of heavier snow. Temperatures will stay near to below normal through the end of next week.

You latest weather forecast is here for the next 7 days

