Task force: Cocaine, marijuana, drug tools found inside Lisbon home

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Law enforcement busted a home in Lisbon for drugs on Friday, according to a report.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and Sheriff’s Office, along with Lisbon police, searched the house at 9375 State Route 45.

Inside, they found 11 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, over $350 cash, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and items used to package and sell drugs, according to the report.

Ronald Virden, 54, was arrested on a charge of drug paraphernalia. Brittany Robinson, 32, was arrested on a charge of drug abuse instruments.

After the drugs are tested in a lab, more charges could be filed.

