Thomas D. Miller, Sr. Obituary

McDONALD, Ohio – Thomas D. Miller, Sr., 69, of McDonald, died Friday morning, February 2, 2018 at his home.

He was born January 2, 1949 in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, a son of Delmont and Katherine (Woodley) Miller.

He worked as a Lab Technician for McDonald Steel for almost 30 years.

Besides his wife, the former Linda Bays, whom he married September 27, 1969, he leaves, two sons, Thomas Miller, Jr. and John Miller, both of Girard; a brother, Robert Miller of Mahaffey, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Dorothy Morris of Mahaffey and Marie Roseman of Warren; three grandchildren, Katrina, Zachary, Kaylee and two great-grandchildren, Sadie and Jackson. He also leaves a very special person in his life who took very good care of him, Beth Woodside.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and a sister.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 6, 2018, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.