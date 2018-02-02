US added 200K jobs in January, pay up by most in 8 years

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate remained 4.1 percent for a fourth straight month

In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, photo, job seekers wait in line to apply for part-time, full-time or seasonal positions at a job fair held at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Fla. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in November. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, photo, job seekers wait in line to apply for part-time, full-time or seasonal positions at a job fair held at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Fla. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in November. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. employers added a robust 200,000 jobs in January, and wages rose at the fastest pace in more than eight years.

The pay gains suggest employers are competing more fiercely for workers. Raises stemming from Republican tax cuts and minimum wage increases in 18 states also likely boosted pay.

The figures point to an economy on strong footing even in its ninth year of expansion, fueled by global economic growth and healthy consumer spending at home.

The pickup in hourly wages, along with a recent uptick in inflation, may make it more likely that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates more quickly in the coming months.

