Warren City Schools take advantage of students’ day off to sanitize

The Warren City School District started using an electrostatic spraying system this year

Warren G. Harding High School

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students get the day off on Monday while Warren City School District takes steps to prevent the flu from spreading.

On Monday, the district will use its already scheduled waiver day to sanitize all of the buildings and busses. Every classroom, restroom and hallway will be disinfected.

Maintenance workers will use an electrostatic spraying system, which is used at least twice a week to disinfect the buildings.

The district started using the system this year. A spraying tool mists saline solution that is equal to a hospital-grade disinfectant, but is safe to touch and even consume.

Employees, however, will use this day to attend professional development sessions at Warren G. Harding High School.

