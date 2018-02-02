Windy and cold today as the groundhog agrees with the 7 day

Click on the video above for the latest forecast and to see if the groundhog forecast matches the seven-day forecast.

It will be cold and blustery for your Groundhog Day. There is a risk for lake effect snow showers with a trace of up to two inches if you get stuck under one of the heavier bands. There’s not much accumulation expected if you stay outside of the bands spraying our region through the day.

Saturday will start dry with snow late in the day and into the night. Snow showers expected Sunday. We’re watching the late weekend storm system for the risk of moderate snow. Another winter storm is developing for the middle of next week.

You latest weather forecast is here for the next 7 days

