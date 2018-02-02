Youngstown mayor names director of Parks and Recreation Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has appointed a director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Dawn Turnage was named to the position. Her salary will be $56,947.

Turnage has worked as a housing advisor at Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority for the past three years and as a customer service leader for the City of Westerville’s Parks and Recreation Department. She has a master’s degree in Administrative Justice and Security as well as a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, according to a news release from the city.

Brown still has to name a finance director as well as other cabinet positions.

He and his transition team have reviewed applications for various positions from almost 90 applicants. The team invited more than 30 people to interview with multiple members of the team and recommended 15 people meet with the mayor.

The same process will be followed for the next round of applicants, according to the city.