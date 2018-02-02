Youngstown shooting suspect released from hospital, jailed

Police said Gerald Wainwright fired at officers on Youngstown's south side

By Published:
Gerald Wainwright, charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability in Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Feb. 2 - Gerald Wainwright, 25, charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who police say took shots at Youngstown officers last weekend is now in a Mahoning County Jail cell.

Gerald Wainwright was released from Mercy Health on Friday where he had been treated for several gunshot wounds early last Saturday morning.

Police say officers spotted Wainwright walking down a street on the south side when he pulled a gun and fired at them. The officers shot back, wounding the suspect.

Thursday, Wainwright was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on felonious assault and weapons charges.

He is expected in court early next week.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s