After weeks of preparation, local cub scouts finally race Pinewood Derby cars

The scouts had a month and a half to make their cars

By Published: Updated:
Cub Scouts

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An exciting day for local cub scouts after weeks of preparation finally led them to the Pinewood Derby to race their hand-made cars.

Boardman’s Cub Scout Pack 27 had a month and a half to make their cars, and Saturday, they got to see how they measured up to the competition.

Lots of awards were up for grabs, but while friendly competition is always fun, scout leaders say it’s the families that make the event.

“We also offer siblings and family members to enter a car as well. So we want this to be more of a family event instead of just the boys. So, sisters can race their cars, grandparents, whoever is interested,” said Assistant Cub Master Matthew Feehley.

Scouts anywhere from kindergarten to fifth grade could go and race their cars. About 60 of them participated.

The annual derby was held at Boardman United Methodist Church.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s