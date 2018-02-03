Anna Elizabeth “Betty” Adaway Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Anna Elizabeth “Betty” Adaway, age 100, died on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

She was born on April 17, 1917 in Leeds, Alabama a daughter of Mary Ellen (Isbell) and John William Adaway, Sr.

Betty was a 1935 graduate of Girard High School.

She was a beautician and worked in home care.

Betty was a member of the Cortland Methodist Church.

She enjoyed cooking, traveling, playing golf and dancing.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Clifford Richards and her second husband, Phillip Naples; two sisters, Emma Creed and Nora Chub and two brothers, William and James Adaway.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Lynne (Robert) Platt of Cortland, Ohio; her son, Dennis Richards of Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Wendy and Justin and three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Alayna and Carly.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Private burial will be in Hillside cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Home Animal Rescue, PO Box 1061, Mentor, Ohio 44061.

