Canfield firefighters train for ice water rescues using brand new gear

Because Canfield has over 170 bodies of water, winter poses a significant threat if the ice isn't thick enough when the water freezes

By Published:
Canfield's fire department spent Saturday training for the worst case scenario out on the ice -- people stranded and in need of a rescue.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot of people in the Valley like to spend time on the ice during winter, whether it’s for ice skating or ice fishing.

Canfield’s fire department spent Saturday training for the worst case scenario out on the ice — people stranded and in need of a rescue.

Because Canfield has over 170 bodies of water, winter poses a significant threat if the ice isn’t thick enough when the water freezes.

“Pets like to go on them, deer like to go on them, kids like to play on them,” said Cardinal Joint Fire District Deputy Chief Matt Rarick.

After one ice rescue without gear, the department realized things had to change.

“Incident a few years ago where we had to help rescue a dog off the ice. The owners were trying to go in the water after them, which usually happens,” Rarick said.

So, the department bought four brand new ice rescue suits.

Saturday, the whole team went to Mill Creek Park to test them out.

“Once you get proficient, you need to keep training and training more on it so you’re able to do it in an emergency efficiently,” Rarick said.

Firefighters say they hope they’ll never have to rescue someone stranded in ice, but in the meantime, trainings like this one help them stay ready.

“Not only is this safer for the community ’cause we can rescue them quickly, it’s also safer for our crews which we look out for. We don’t want to put them in a situation where they’re doing a rescue where they’re not safe,” Rarick said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s