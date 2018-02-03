Earles Dale Sperry Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Earles D. Sperry, 62, a resident of Covington Community Care, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

Earles was born May 5, 1955 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late Robert L. and Elizabeth J. Thompson Sperry.

He resided at the Pleasant View North Nursing home in Damascus for 35 years before moving home to East Palestine eight years ago.

Earles is survived by three sisters, Judy Freudenberg of East Palestine, Linda Merrill of Geneva, Brenda Barker of East Liverpool and a brother, Robert Sperry, Jr. of East Palestine.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Leodis Case and Richard Sperry as well as a sister, Lovell Collingwood and his parents.

Services will be held 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with burial to follow at East Carmel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.