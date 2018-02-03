First round of snow starts Sunday morning

Whoever keeps wishing for more snow needs to cut it out, for all that is good in the world please stop! I’m now tracking three separate chances for snow this week. Let’s break down the first round.

Monday Night

If you look at radar you might notice the snow overhead tonight. Most of it won’t reach the ground though. It’s too dry. The air column will saturate out through the overnight hours and we will see snow begin to fall by morning. However, less than an inch is expected.

Sunday Morning

The flurries and light snow will continue through the early morning hours. The bulk of the snow is expected to move in between 7-10 a.m. This is when we will begin to see accumulation. The moderate snow will be on and off through the rest of the morning.

Sunday Afternoon

The snow will continue through the beginning part of the afternoon. At this point, most of the area will see between 1-3 inches of snow accumulation so far. As we head into the late afternoon, the snow will taper off a little. Scattered snow showers will still be likely heading into the evening hours.

Sunday Night into Monday Morning

The snow will taper off into the overnight hours. Less than an additional inch is expected. The skies will also clear and temperatures will fall into the upper single digits.

Impacts

Snow totals: A widespread 1-3 inches of snow is possible. There is a chance for some areas to see higher amounts. There is also the chance for rain that will deplete the snow accumulation.

Roads: The snow will fall through most of the day on Sunday. People will be out during the day getting ready for the game. The snow will likely slow down your travel times.

School on Monday: Delays are possible but the heaviest snow will fall Sunday. This will give road crews plenty of time to treat the roads. Scattered snow showers Sunday evening could hinder that some. If I were a student, I would keep an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday.