Hughes shines for Wright State as Raiders top Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-Braun Hartfield scored 20 points, but the Youngstown State men’s basketball team suffered an 83-57 setback to Wright State on Saturday night at the Beeghly Center.

The Penguins started strong in the opening five minutes of the game, but Wright State scored 14 straight points to seize control of the contest and never looked back.

For the night, Hartfield was 5-of-12 from the field and 8-of-13 from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds.Naz Bohannon had 13 rebounds and finished with nine points.

Wright State (18-7 overall and 10-2 in the Horizon League) shot 56.9 percent from the field making 29-of-51 attempts. The Raiders also knocked down nine 3-pointers.

YSU shot 30.8 percent making 20-of-65 shots.

YSU took an early 9-2 lead after a Hartfield fastbreak layup just five minutes into the game.

WSU made just one for first six FGAs and two of first 10 field-goal attempts then the Raiders went on a 14-0 run to take a 16-9 lead and forced the Penguins to call timeout at the 9:25 mark.

Wright State extended its lead to 26-13 and 28-15 with 4:42 left in the half.

After starting 2-for-10, the Raiders made 13 of their final 19 field goal attempts and led the Penguins, 40-28, at halftime.

YSU connected on 33.3 percent from the floor and made just one 3-pointer in the first half.

The Penguins visit UIC, Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Ill.

