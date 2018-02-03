Iowa man arrested after allegedly selling thousands of dollars’ worth of narcotics in Athens Co.

FOREST CITY, IA (WCMH) — An Iowa man is a facing extradition to Ohio after he was arrested for allegedly selling thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs to college students in Athens County.

According to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, Anthony Scott Boeckholt, 42, of Forest City, Iowa, is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity after allegedly supplying two college students with narcotics and other drugs over the dark web. Boeckholt is accused of sending many large shipments of drugs to Athens County between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 23, 2018.

“Ohio is in the middle of an opiate crisis, and this suspect in Iowa was using college kids to traffic thousands of dollars in narcotics,” Blakburn said.

Authorities with the Fairfield-Hocking-Athens Major Crimes Unit, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and Forest City Police department executed multiple search warrants late Monday. Boeckholt was taken into custody in Iowa and is awaiting extradition to Athens County.