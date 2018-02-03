Jeanette (Huffman) Shoemaker Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – On Saturday, February 3, 2018, only days after a sudden illness, Jeanette (Huffman) Shoemaker, age 48, of North Jackson, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Grundy, Virginia on February 25, 1969 to Edger and Chloe (Rowe) Huffman.

Jeanette is survived by her beloved husband, Kevin Shoemaker, of North Jackson; children, Patricia Shoemaker of Virginia and Justin (Melanie) Shoemaker of Mason, West Virginia; grandchildren, Noha and Autumn Shoemaker, both at home with Kevin in North Jackson and DJ Shoemaker with his parents in West Virginia; siblings, Juanita Stillner, Ricky Huffman, Lisa Hope, all of Virginia and nieces and nephews.

Jeanette grew up in Hurley, Virginia and attended Hurley High School.

She spent her life undertaking the most important endeavor of any parent, the responsibility of raising her two children. Her life ended while she and Kevin were caring for Noha and Autumn.

