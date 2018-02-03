Katherine G. Jones Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Katherine G. Jones, 57, died unexpectedly at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on May 30, 1960 the daughter of George Rufus and Altha Blanche (Carpenter) Clay and lived here most of her life.

Katherine was a Mantua High Vocational School graduate and was a 20 year employee of the Howland Stitch Design Company where she was a computerized embroider.

She is survived by daughter, Crystal Clay in Ohio; companion, Ed Jones with whom she lived; two brothers, Ted Clay, Sr. of Niles and George R. Clay of California; four sisters, Blanche Jean Brooks of California, Lois Nichols of Howland, Elaine Young of California and Renee Gallagher of Alliance.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Denver Young and David P. Clay.

At the request of her family, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Funeral arrangements are by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446 330-652-4311.