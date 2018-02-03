Man killed when answering door at Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of West Rich Street around 1:30am Saturday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound in the doorway of an apartment unit. Police identified the victim as Nekoda Leftenant, 59. Leftenant was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe Leftenant opened his door when an unknown person knocked. He was shot as soon as he opened the door. Police say the killer fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

