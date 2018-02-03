Next round of snow on the way

Watch the video above for an hour-by-hour breakdown of the weekend.

Snow showers will return late tonight and into Sunday. Snow showers will continue to fall through Sunday. Snow may mix with rain at times on Sunday as temperatures warm into the middle 30s. It looks like up to an inch possible by early Sunday morning, with another 1 to 3 inches through the day. Some of this snow will melt with the warmer temperatures. Watch for a burst of heavy snow and gusty wind Sunday evening with a cold front.

Another storm system will push toward the area Tuesday and Wednesday with more snow. This system will need to be watched for the potential of heavier snow.

