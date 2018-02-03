Niles girls wins 5th in 6 outings; 3 scored 11

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Lindsay Hayes finished her day with 7 points and 14 rebounds as Niles defeated Liberty, 51-44. Nae Fryer, Emma Dellinger and Kenzi Johnston all scored 11 points for the Red Dragons.

Sydney Duncan scored 11 of her game-high 15 points for Liberty. Nysa Gilchrist added 9. The Leopards had their three-game win streak snapped.

Liberty will visit Lowellville on Monday. The Red Dragons have won five of their last six as they’ll look to improve upon that streak when they play at LaBrae on Tuesday.