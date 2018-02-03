Niles girls wins 5th in 6 outings; 3 scored 11

Niles will face LaBrae next time out.

By Published:
Basketball Generic

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Lindsay Hayes finished her day with 7 points and 14 rebounds as Niles defeated Liberty, 51-44. Nae Fryer, Emma Dellinger and Kenzi Johnston all scored 11 points for the Red Dragons.

Sydney Duncan scored 11 of her game-high 15 points for Liberty. Nysa Gilchrist added 9. The Leopards had their three-game win streak snapped.

Liberty will visit Lowellville on Monday. The Red Dragons have won five of their last six as they’ll look to improve upon that streak when they play at LaBrae on Tuesday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s