PA police say they saved a pooch during separate investigation

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – While investigating a possible burglary of a vacant apartment on Friday in New Castle police say they found a puppy locked inside a bedroom.

The department said they found the dog in a post on their Facebook page.

The department believes the puppy was locked in the room for an extended period of time because of its condition — it was malnourished and could not walk or sit up.

Officers say they took the dog back to the station where they gave the dog fluids and food — within hours the dog began attempting to walk and sat up.

The puppy was taken on Saturday morning to Lawrence County Humane Society — police hope they can find a new home for the dog.