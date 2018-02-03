Patricia “Pat” M. (Kenney) Heid Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location), for Patricia “Pat” M. Heid, 75, of Boardman, who passed away early Saturday morning, February 3, 2018.

Pat will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her outgoing and vibrant personality.

She was born January 21, 1943 in Youngstown the daughter of Joseph and Millie (McLane) Kenney and was a lifelong area resident.

Pat was a graduate of Chaney High School and of the catholic faith.

She was employed with the Youngstown City School System working as a playground monitor and in the cafeteria, along with being a self-employed decorator working mainly with wall paper and painting. Pat was an extremely proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and they will all miss her excellent cooking and baking especially her famous Yorkshire Pudding. Pat had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, gardening and socializing with family and friends.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her husband of over 53 years, Donald “Don” T. Heid, whom she married September 19, 1964 at ST. Brendan Church; two sons, Bill (Shari Kitchokoff) Heid of Poland and Bryan (Stephanie Sakata) Heid of Augusta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Will, Jr. (Fiancée, Olivia Williamson), Shelbi, Allison (Randell) Couch and Austin, a great-grandson Landon and a sister, Virginia “Ginny” (Joe) Yazbek.

Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Kenney, Jr. and a sister, Karen Moody.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning from 10:30 – 10:55 a.m. all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location).

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Chapter, 3695 Boardman Canfield Road, Suite 301, Canfield, Ohio 44406.