Sandra Lee (Johnson) Hellman Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Sandra Lee Hellman, of Austintown, Ohio, gracefully entered eternal rest at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018, while under hospice care at home and surrounded by the love of her family following a brief illness. She was 59.

Sandy was born November 19, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Russell and Virginia Lee (Frazer) Johnson.

A 1977 graduate of Richwood High School in Richwood, West Virginia, she worked a variety of jobs throughout her life. Most recently, she was an antique dealer with Mr. Darby’s Antique & Collectible Emporium in Boardman. In addition, she had also worked as a housekeeper for B&I Management in Mineral Ridge.

In her spare time, she enjoyed being outdoors, basking in the sun and riding her bicycle. However, shopping was her favorite pastime.

Survivors include her mother, Virginia of Craigsville, West Virginia; her children, Lindsay Dawn Hellman of Canfield and Dustin Richard Hellman of Boardman; her siblings, Russell Lawrence Johnson, Jr. (Linda) of Craigsville, Michael Allen Johnson of Richwood, Carolyn Sue Vass of Cornelius, North Carolina, Beverly Lynn Nichols (Harry) of Omar, Florida and Barbara Ann Morton (Ronnie) of Central Village, Connecticut and many nieces and nephews too.

She was preceded in death by her father and a nephew, Wesley Clay Vass.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

