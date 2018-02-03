Thomas J. Matash Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Thomas J. Matash, 75, of Liberty Township, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born May 7, 1942 in Warren, the son of James A. and Pauline (Clemente) Matash.

Tom was raised in Niles and, except for a few years in Boynton Beach, Florida, he lived in this area all his life.

A successful entrepreneur, Tom owned and operated several businesses.

A veteran of the United States Army, he had been president of his condo association in Florida and enjoyed gardening, cooking and casinos.

Fond memories of Tom live on with his two daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Montefort of Liberty and Kristi Johnson of Girard and three grandchildren, Anthony and Nicholas Capogreco and Courtni Johnson.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a sister, Joann Frisbee and a brother, James Matash.

Services are pending.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.