NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers are holding a fundraiser at St. Paul’s Apostle Church Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Money raised will go towards Veterans 4, a non-profit organization that is currently helping with water supplies in Puerto Rico.

There will be over 40 vendors attending, a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle. There will also be food for purchase.