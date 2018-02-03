Warren teen convicted of father’s murder being released from facility Sunday

Bresha Meadows, now 16 years old, is expected to leave Bellefaire JCB to live with her mother, where she'll be on probation for two years

Bresha Meadows


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren teen convicted of shooting and killing her father less than two years ago will be released from a mental health facility on Sunday.

Bresha Meadows, now 16 years old, is expected to leave Bellefaire JCB, a treatment facility in Cleveland, and begin living with her mother while she’s on probation for two years.

Defense attorney Ian Friedman confirmed this information with WKBN Saturday afternoon.

On May 22, 2017, Meadows pleaded “true” in Trumbull County Family Court to an amended charge of involuntary manslaughter with gun specifications. She was accused of shooting and killing her father, Jonathan Meadows, on July 28, 2016.

The case gained nationwide attention when Friedman asserted Meadows was actually a victim of abuse. Supporters from the Columbus-based Ohio Student Association had been pushing for treatment instead of prison time.

Before being in the treatment facility, Meadows was being held in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center ever since she was arrested after the shooting in 2016.

Meadows’ family had mixed emotions regarding her plea deal from May 22, 2017. Her mother’s relatives have said she witnessed and suffered years of abuse at the hands of her father, while her father’s siblings have said the girl was just acting out.

