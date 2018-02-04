Bernard J. Ostrosky Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Bernard J. Ostrosky, 70, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

He was born September 4, 1947 in Warren, the son of Bruno J. and Victoria (Kozlowski) Ostrosky and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Bernie served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He retired from Packard Electric, where he had worked as an electrician and enjoyed old movies, classic cars and repairing cars.

He is sadly missed by his beloved wife, Katherine (Fondoulis) Ostrosky, whom he married December 20, 1974; a daughter, Tara (Chris) Berman of Galena, Ohio and a grandson, Liam.

His parents precede him in death.

Services are pending.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.