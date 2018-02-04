Braunda Berresford Obituary

STEUBEBVILLE, Ohio (Formerly East Palestine) – Braunda Berresford, age 90, of East Palestine passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the Country Club Manor Nursing Facility under care of Charity Hospice in Steubenville, Ohio. She had been a resident there since 2015.

Mrs. Berresford was born on January 15, 1928 in East Palestine, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Dema Gaskey.

Braunda graduated from East Palestine High School and worked at the Pittsburgh Chair Company and later at the Kenmar-Ethan Allen Corporation.

She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church for many years, before moving to Steubenville, where she attended the Starkdale Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

She also was a member of the East Palestine Chapter #381 of the Eastern Stars. She was active in the East Palestine Garden Club for many years back in the 1960’s and 70’s. Braunda was a serious student of the violin. During her high school years, she traveled to Youngstown to study violin with the Founder and Director of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra. She played violin for several years in the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra and she often performed in her church and many civic organizations.

Braunda was a lifetime resident in East Palestine.

She loved her family, her church and her daily walks through town. She took particular pride in her beautifully decorated home on East Taggart Street, where she was able to live independently until four years ago.

Braunda’s husband of 51 years, Wilbert, preceded her in death on February 28, 2001.

Braunda is survived by her son, Ronald D. Berresford of New York, New York; daughter, Suzanne Brown (Dr. Thomas) of Wintersville, Ohio and three grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Brown (Paul) O’Neil, Sarah Brown (Justin) Tegano and Thomas (Erika) Brown; four great-grandchildren, Clair, Skylar, Thomas and Maggie, as well as a brother, Oliver Wendell (Ellen) Gaskey of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Her three sisters, Martha Henry, Carrie Morgan and Beverly Gaskey preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, as well as one hour prior to the service.

The Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Centenary United Methodist with the Rev. Dr. Philip Makari and Rev. Mark McTrustry presiding at the funeral service.

Interment will follow at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charity Hospice, 500 Luray Drive, Wintersville, Ohio 43953.