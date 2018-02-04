Canfield crime activity: Police say pot found in MCCTC student’s bag

Wednesday, Jan. 17

100 block of Fairview Ave., police received a report of a possible theft of an incorrectly shipped item. The problem was resolved with the shipper and no charges were filed.

Friday, Jan. 19

1:07 p.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 16-year-old girl from Lake Milton was arrested and charged with assault after a female student at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) reported that the suspect punched her in the face. The victim said in a previous incident, the girl also pushed and kicked her. The victim told police she believed she was attacked for dating the suspect’s ex-boyfriend. Police said the victim had no major injuries, but the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Monday, Jan. 22

1:00 p.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged with assault after an investigation into a fight between two female students at MCCTC. Police said the suspect hit the victim in the face after an argument. The victim had a bruise and cut as a result. The suspect said she confronted the girl about spreading rumors about nude photographs of her friend.

11:21 p.m. – Boardman-Canfield Rd. near Raccoon Rd., Kalvin Franklin, Jr., 36, of Boardman, arrested and charged with OVI, possession of marijuana and headlights required. Police said Franklin admitted to smoking marijuana in his vehicle about one to two hours before the traffic stop. Police said his passenger hid marijuana in her underwear, which Franklin acknowledged belonged to him.

Thursday, Jan. 25

11:06 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 17-year-old boy was arrested at MCCTC and charged with drug abuse after an investigation into a marijuana smell coming from a student. Police said the teen had marijuana, cigarettes and a cigarillo in his backpack.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

