Canfield girls are #4 seed in Canton District

Division I Girls’ Basketball – Canton District

Tournament Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 17

Game 1: Louisville at Lake

Game 2: East at Canfield

Game 3: Marietta at Hoover

Game 4: Perry at Fitch

Game 5: Boardman at Massillon

Sectional Final, Feb. 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Jackson

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. GlenOak

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Green

District Semifinal, Feb. 26

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship, Mar. 1

Remaining Winners