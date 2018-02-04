Division I Girls’ Basketball – Canton District
Tournament Field
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 17
Game 1: Louisville at Lake
Game 2: East at Canfield
Game 3: Marietta at Hoover
Game 4: Perry at Fitch
Game 5: Boardman at Massillon
Sectional Final, Feb. 22
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Jackson
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. GlenOak
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Green
District Semifinal, Feb. 26
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship, Mar. 1
Remaining Winners
Canfield girls are #4 seed in Canton District
East will face Canfield in the playoff opener.
