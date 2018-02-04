Duane E. Euard Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Duane E. Euard, 59, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 13, 1958, to the late Merle and Josephine A. (Alfredo) Euard.

Duane attended Greenville High School.

He previously worked for Shenango Inc. in Sharpsville and was currently working for Ellwood Engineered Castings in Hubbard, Ohio as a facilitator.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed an annual trout fishing trip with his brother, Lee.

Duane is survived by a daughter, Michelle Euard-Leutza and her husband, David, of Thorsby, Alabama; a son, Scott Euard and his fiancé, Corena Brenizer of Greenville; a granddaughter, Lynnzie Euard; two stepgrandchildren, Lucas and Leela; a brother, Lee D. Euard and his wife, Judy, of Cordele, Georgia; a sister, Carol Euard of Greenville and several nieces and nephews, including his closest nephew, Todd Keep of Fredonia.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 7 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, where a funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Robertson, pastor of First Church of God in Greenville, officiating.

Cremation will follow the services and his cremains will be buried at Hadley Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.