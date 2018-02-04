Jennie Jean (Crisucci) Colla Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Church 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, for Jennie J. (Crisucci) Colla, 93, of Boardman who passed away Sunday morning, February 4, 2018, which marked the 50th anniversary of her husband Ralph’s passing, with family by her side.

Jennie will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for so many beautiful qualities. She was a woman of pure strength, kindness, compassion, gentleness, caring, humbleness and a sense of humor, which always included a joke that would make anyone smile.

Jennie was born June 10, 1924, in the Brier Hill section of Youngstown, the daughter of Peter Crisucci (San’t Onofrio, Calabria, Italy) and Margaret (Lendi) Crisucci (Naples, Italy).

Jennie was a life long resident of Youngstown and a graduate of The Rayen High School.

She was a member of the Daughters of San Antonio and St. Patrick’s Church, Youngstown, where she devoutly participated in the Novena service for over 30 years.

Jennie was a devoted mother and a proud homemaker and her family was the center of her life. Her family will miss all her excellent Italian cooking and baking especially around the holidays.

A past “Italian Woman of The Year” in Youngstown, Jennie had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling, dancing and playing golf in the Reserve Run Golf League. Jennie was an avid San Francisco 49ers football fan.

Her husband Ralph William Colla, Sr. whom she married at St. Anthony’s Church of Youngstown, on June 7, 1947 died February 4, 1968.

She leaves behind to cherish her precious memories her children, Dr. Ralph W. (Nancy) Colla, Nick (Diane) Colla, James (Karen) Colla, Marilyn (Dominick) Daltorio, Jeanne (Carmen) Silvestri, Barbara (Terry) Daprile and Thomas (Janine Saykes) Colla, 28 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores “Smokey” Crisucci of Riverside, California and a sister-in-law, Rosemarie “JuJu” Colla of Boardman. Jennie also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Jennie was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony “TC” and James Crisucci and three sisters, Minnie Ciochetto, Maryann Crisni and Rose Alba Marizio Morgan.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location).

Everyone is asked to meet directly at St. Patrick’s Church on Friday morning, February 9 to celebrate Jennie’s Mass that will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

On behalf of Jennie’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the entire staff of Shepherd of The Valley Nursing facility and Hospice of the Valley for all the care and compassion shown to them during her time with them.

