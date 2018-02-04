Joseph Edward Dore Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 6 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman for Joseph Edward Dore, 92, of Youngstown who died early Sunday morning, February 4 at Heritage Manor Retirement Home.

Joseph was born April 14, 1925 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Carrie (Schott) Dore and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated in 1943 from East High School and served in the United States Army during World War II in the 502nd Parachute Infantry, 101st Airborne Division. He had parachuted into Normandy on D-Day and earned a Bronze Star for his actions near St. Mere Egliese. Later in the war, he earned a Purple Heart after he was severely injured in Belgium.

Joseph was retired from McKay Machine Company, Youngstown.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and WWE Wrestling. He enjoyed attending the Mahoning Valley Scrapper baseball games and doing jigsaw puzzles. His family was important to him and enjoyed spending time with them, especially Veterans Day events with his nephew, Jim and other veterans. He was very proud to have served his country and one of his favorite memories was being honored at the yearly D-Day re-enactment in Conneaut, Ohio.

His wife, the former Dorothy H. Warner, whom he married December 13, 1965, died October 1995.

Joseph leaves his niece, Jolene and her husband, David Fairbanks; a great-niece Renee (John) Svoboda; two great-nieces and a great-nephew. Joseph also leaves three cousins, Charles Smith, Ethel Maxim and Genie (Mike) Luzar and several Warner family members from Johnstown, Pennsylvania and Georgetown, Texas.

Besides his parents and his wife, Joseph was preceded in death by a sister, Georgette C. Dore and a cousin, Dorothy V. Griffith.

Friends may call on Tuesday, Febraury 6 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon at Lane Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic and the Heritage Manor Retirement Home for their loving care and support.

The family requests material tributes take the form of donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

