Local Buffalo Wild Wings bars sell over 1 ton of wings on big game day



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve ever been to a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, you may know they specialize in three things: wings, beer and sports.

For the amount Americans will eat today alone for the big game, restaurants better be ready.

“I mean, 1.3 billion wings — a great deal of that is done during the Super Bowl. It’s like the Thanksgiving turkey of the Super Bowl is wings,” said Brad Yaskowitz, in charge of marketing and business development at Buffalo Wild Wings.

But, about how many wings does the Valley consume on this day?

“Between our four locations [Boardman, Austintown, Niles and Alliance] we’ll sell about 10,000 chicken wings or over literally a ton,” said Buffalo Wild Wings Regional Manager Doug Esenwein.

That number is just for Buffalo Wild Wings alone. As for the restaurant’s sales…

“Each location will definitely reach over $10,000 in sales and primarily, that’s in just chicken wings. It’s a lot of wings to put up, and that’s mainly confined to about a 2-hour period, just before game time,” Esenwein said.

They say today is one of their busiest days of the year.

Now, we may eat a lot, but we don’t hold a candle to Molly Schuyler, the world’s record-holder for the most wings eaten in 30 minutes. She recently beat her previous record.

“A 135-pound woman, in 30 minutes, just on Friday she just broke her own record of 444. She just ate 501 wings in 30 minutes and is the first woman — or creature — to ever do that,” Yaskowitz said.