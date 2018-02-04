Orwell District is set; 6 area teams competing for championship

Cuyahoga Heights and Cornerstone have combined to win the last 4 Orwell Districts.

Division IV Girls’ Basketball – Orwell District
Tournament Field
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 21
Game 1: Maplewood vs. St. John
Game 2: Fairport Harding vs. Badger
Game 3: Windham vs. Southington
Game 4: Newbury vs. Warren JFK
Game 5: Richmond Heights vs. Mathews
Sectional Final, Feb. 24
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Cornerstone Christian
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Cuyahoga Heights
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Bristol
District Semifinal, Feb. 28
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship, Mar. 3
Remaining Winners

Recent Orwell District Championship Results
2017 – Cornerstone Christian 55 Lutheran East 38
2016 – Cornerstone Christian 59 Richmond Heights 42
2015 – Cuyahoga Heights 41 Windham 40
2014 – Cuyahoga Heights 40 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 15

Orwell District Tournament Records
(Past 4 Years)
Cuyahoga Heights – 10-2 (2014-17)
Cornerstone Christian – 7-0 (2016-17)
Badger – 5-4 (2014-17)
Windham – 5-4 (2014-17)
Cleveland VASJ – 5-2 (2014-15)
Maplewood – 4-4 (2014-17)
Richmond Heights – 3-2 (2016-17)
Lutheran East – 2-4 (2014-17)
Southington – 2-4 (2014-17)
Fairport Harding – 2-4 (2014-17)
Bristol – 1-4 (2014-17)
St. John – 1-3 (2015-17)
Ledgemont – 1-2 (2014-15)
Newbury – 0-4 (2014-17)
Warren JFK – 0-2 (2014-15)
Mathews – 0-2 (2014-15)
Whitney Young – 0-1 (2015)

