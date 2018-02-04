Orwell District is set; 6 area teams competing for championship

Division IV Girls’ Basketball – Orwell District

Tournament Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 21

Game 1: Maplewood vs. St. John

Game 2: Fairport Harding vs. Badger

Game 3: Windham vs. Southington

Game 4: Newbury vs. Warren JFK

Game 5: Richmond Heights vs. Mathews

Sectional Final, Feb. 24

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Cornerstone Christian

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Cuyahoga Heights

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Bristol

District Semifinal, Feb. 28

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship, Mar. 3

Remaining Winners

Recent Orwell District Championship Results

2017 – Cornerstone Christian 55 Lutheran East 38

2016 – Cornerstone Christian 59 Richmond Heights 42

2015 – Cuyahoga Heights 41 Windham 40

2014 – Cuyahoga Heights 40 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 15

Orwell District Tournament Records

(Past 4 Years)

Cuyahoga Heights – 10-2 (2014-17)

Cornerstone Christian – 7-0 (2016-17)

Badger – 5-4 (2014-17)

Windham – 5-4 (2014-17)

Cleveland VASJ – 5-2 (2014-15)

Maplewood – 4-4 (2014-17)

Richmond Heights – 3-2 (2016-17)

Lutheran East – 2-4 (2014-17)

Southington – 2-4 (2014-17)

Fairport Harding – 2-4 (2014-17)

Bristol – 1-4 (2014-17)

St. John – 1-3 (2015-17)

Ledgemont – 1-2 (2014-15)

Newbury – 0-4 (2014-17)

Warren JFK – 0-2 (2014-15)

Mathews – 0-2 (2014-15)

Whitney Young – 0-1 (2015)