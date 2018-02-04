Patricia Louise Toth Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Patricia Louise Toth, 87, passed away Sunday morning, February 4, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born November 13, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ralph and Grace Mackey Campbell and was a lifelong area resident.

Pat was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and continued her education by attending Youngstown College for a time.

She and her late husband, William H. Toth, were classmates all through high school and married on January 2, 1950 and together they raised two daughters.

Mrs. Toth worked for 27 years as an executive secretary with the Youngstown Board of Education.

She was a Past Mighty Chosen One of Aut Mori Caldron and a member of both the Patrol and Glee Clubs.

Pat was an avid reader and read The Vindicator from the front page to the last page every day. She also enjoyed baking and cake decorating.

Pat leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Cheryl Rektor of Youngstown and Judy (Terry) Creque, with whom she made her home; two grandchildren, Paul Rektor and Jessica (Ron) Harrison; sisters-in-law, Donna Round, Dee Johnson and Margie Toth and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Toth will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pat’s husband of 67 years passed away March 17, 2014. Two sisters, Mary Grace Ruane and Elizabeth Ann Goins, are also deceased.

Per Pat’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Private funeral services will be held this week.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Pat will be laid to rest next her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Pat’s family thanks Cathy Hanscom, who came into Pat’s life as a caregiver and became a cherished friend and like a family member. Mrs. Toth’s family also thanks hospice caregivers Denise, Ashley, and Jamie for all of the kindness shown and care given to Pat and her family during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions my be made in Pat’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater East Ohio Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Pat’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.