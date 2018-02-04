President Trump to promote tax overhaul in Cincinnati Monday

He will speak at Sheffer Corporation, a company that makes industrial cylinders

By The Associated Press and WKBN Staff Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump walk across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington. The White House is appealing to the news media for privacy for President Donald Trump’s young son, Barron. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
WASHINGTON (AP/WKBN) — President Donald Trump will pay a visit to Cincinnati on Monday.

The White House says the president’s trip is aimed at highlighting the impact of the GOP tax plan he signed into law at the end of last year.

Numerous companies have announced bonuses for their workers as a result of the plan. President Trump and the White House have been trying to publicize those announcements as they try to swing public opinion in the overhaul’s favor.

First Lady Melania Trump will also travel to the area, instead, making a visit to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The visit comes days after the State of the Union address and as attention begins to turn to the 2018 midterm elections.

