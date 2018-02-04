Richard E. Woodworth Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Mr. Richard E. Woodworth passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at St. Elizabeth hospital with his family at his side, after a short illness.

He was born on November 14, 1950, to Eugene and Martha Woodworth (Bence).

An avid lover of model trains and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he lived life to the fullest.

He worked at General Electric for 30 years before he retired to spend more time with the ones he loved.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Martha Gleydura; devoted wife of 45 blissful years, Susan Woodworth and his adoring children, Billy Woodworth living in Los Angeles California, Brian Woodworth, Boardman and daughter, Michelle Hite (Tom) Boardman.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Per his request, there will be no services held.

Arrangements have been handled by Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 6 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



