Shirley M. Culver Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Shirley M. Culver, 69, of 9 Penn Avenue, Apartment 103, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Arista Care on Park Avenue in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

She was born on April 25, 1948.

Memorial contributions can be made out to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.