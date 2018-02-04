South Range & Salem take top 2 seeds in Struthers District

On January 24, Salem edged South Range (43-40).

Division III Girls’ Basketball – Struthers District
Tournament Field
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 21
Game 1: East Palestine at Canton Central Catholic
Game 2: Campbell Memorial at Crestview
Game 3: Springfield at United
Game 4: Girard at Mineral Ridge
Sectional Final, Feb. 24
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at South Range
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Brookfield
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Salem
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Columbiana
District Semifinal, Feb. 28
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship, Mar. 3
Remaining Winners

Recent Struthers District Championship Results
2017 – Ursuline 60 Columbiana 46
2016 – Canton Central Catholic 50 South Range 47
2015 – South Range 73 Brookfield 43
2014 – South Range 50 Ursuline 39

Struthers District Tournament Records
(Past 4 Years)
South Range – 12-2 (2014-17)
Ursuline – 7-3 (201-17)
Columbiana – 5-2 (2016-17)
Mooney – 4-4 (2014-17)
Canton Central Catholic – 4-1 (2016-17)
Springfield – 3-4 (2014-17)
Brookfield – 3-2 (2014-15)
Lisbon – 2-2 (2016-17)
Girard – 2-2 (2014-15)
United – 1-4 (2014-17)
Crestview – 1-2 (2016-17)
Memorial – 0-4 (2014-17)
Mineral Ridge – 0-4 (2014-17)
Liberty – 0-4 (2014-17)
East Palestine – 0-4 (2014-17)

