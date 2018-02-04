South Range & Salem take top 2 seeds in Struthers District

Division III Girls’ Basketball – Struthers District

Tournament Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 21

Game 1: East Palestine at Canton Central Catholic

Game 2: Campbell Memorial at Crestview

Game 3: Springfield at United

Game 4: Girard at Mineral Ridge

Sectional Final, Feb. 24

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at South Range

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Brookfield

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Salem

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Columbiana

District Semifinal, Feb. 28

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship, Mar. 3

Remaining Winners

Recent Struthers District Championship Results

2017 – Ursuline 60 Columbiana 46

2016 – Canton Central Catholic 50 South Range 47

2015 – South Range 73 Brookfield 43

2014 – South Range 50 Ursuline 39

Struthers District Tournament Records

(Past 4 Years)

South Range – 12-2 (2014-17)

Ursuline – 7-3 (201-17)

Columbiana – 5-2 (2016-17)

Mooney – 4-4 (2014-17)

Canton Central Catholic – 4-1 (2016-17)

Springfield – 3-4 (2014-17)

Brookfield – 3-2 (2014-15)

Lisbon – 2-2 (2016-17)

Girard – 2-2 (2014-15)

United – 1-4 (2014-17)

Crestview – 1-2 (2016-17)

Memorial – 0-4 (2014-17)

Mineral Ridge – 0-4 (2014-17)

Liberty – 0-4 (2014-17)

East Palestine – 0-4 (2014-17)