Suit against man who sent text in fatal crash dismissed

Defense attorney Michael Lang said "there was no way in hell" that his client knew where the text recipient was "or what she was doing"

By Published:
Cell phone generic

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit against a man texting a driver who was involved in a fatal crash after testimony failed to show that he knew the intended recipient was driving at the time.

The Washington Post reports the ruling came Friday in Lawrence County in the May 2013 crash that killed 68-year-old Daniel Gallatin.

Authorities said Gallatin’s motorcycle was struck in Hickory Township by a sport utility vehicle driven by 47-year-old Laura Gargiulo, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to involuntary manslaughter and texting while driving.

Gallatin’s family filed suit against her and against the man who texted her. Defense attorney Michael Lang said “there was no way in hell” that his client knew where the text recipient was “or what she was doing.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s